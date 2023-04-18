MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Shares Up 3.3%

MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 3.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $13.70 and last traded at $13.63. 183,238 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 643,346 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.20.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
MAG has been the topic of a number of research reports. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on MAG Silver from C$26.50 to C$26.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Raymond James raised their price objective on MAG Silver from C$24.50 to C$25.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of MAG Silver from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$27.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of MAG Silver to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th.
MAG Silver Price Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.35 and its 200 day moving average is $13.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.83 and a beta of 1.09.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On MAG Silver
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MAG. Natixis bought a new position in shares of MAG Silver during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in MAG Silver by 89.6% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in MAG Silver during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in MAG Silver during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in MAG Silver during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.06% of the company’s stock.
About MAG Silver
MAG Silver Corp. operates as a Canadian development and exploration company, which focuses on becoming a top-tier primary silver mining company by exploring and advancing high-grade, district scale, silver-dominant projects in the Americas. Its principal focus and asset is the Juanicipio Project (44%), being developed with Fresnillo Plc (56%), the Operator.
