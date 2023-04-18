MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) PT Lowered to C$24.50 at National Bank Financial

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG – Get Rating) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$26.00 to C$24.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 35.88% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on MAG. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on MAG Silver from C$27.75 to C$25.75 in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Pi Financial raised shares of MAG Silver from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Raymond James reduced their price target on MAG Silver from C$25.50 to C$25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. CIBC decreased their price target on MAG Silver from C$24.00 to C$21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$26.50 price objective on MAG Silver and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$23.68.

MAG Silver Stock Up 1.9 %

MAG traded up C$0.33 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$18.03. 185,418 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 295,533. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.17, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 11.98, a quick ratio of 25.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. MAG Silver has a 12-month low of C$13.60 and a 12-month high of C$22.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$16.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$18.94.

About MAG Silver

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

