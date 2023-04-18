MAGIC Price Tops $1.54 on Major Exchanges (MAGIC)

MAGIC (MAGIC) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 18th. Over the last seven days, MAGIC has traded 14.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. MAGIC has a total market cap of $329.42 million and approximately $63.49 million worth of MAGIC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MAGIC token can currently be bought for about $1.54 or 0.00005081 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MAGIC alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001359 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $94.38 or 0.00336546 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About MAGIC

MAGIC’s launch date was September 1st, 2021. MAGIC’s total supply is 339,645,510 tokens and its circulating supply is 214,013,741 tokens. The official website for MAGIC is www.treasure.lol. MAGIC’s official Twitter account is @treasure_dao and its Facebook page is accessible here. MAGIC’s official message board is medium.com/@treasure_dao.

According to CryptoCompare, “Treasure bridges the growing network of metaverses through an open and composable approach to the convergence of NFTs, DeFi and Gaming. Cross-ecosystem ties are bolstered through an interrelated resource model; $MAGIC (Power), Treasures (NFT | Resources) and Legions ()

Bridgeworld is the flagship product of Treasure:

Bridgeworld, or Legions, as they are represented by is an undercurrent world beneath the undulating waves of other worlds. Unseen, independent, but ever-present. In Bridgeworld, players are the soul and Legions are the bodies fallen from myriads of other worlds. Players take control of Legions and Mine, Farm, Craft, Quest, Battle, and more to propagate and build the Bridgeworld together.”

MAGIC Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAGIC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MAGIC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MAGIC using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MAGIC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MAGIC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.