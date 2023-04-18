MAGIC Self Reported Market Cap Hits $324.47 Million (MAGIC)

MAGIC (MAGIC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. Over the last week, MAGIC has traded 14.4% higher against the dollar. One MAGIC token can now be purchased for about $1.52 or 0.00005000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MAGIC has a market capitalization of $324.47 million and approximately $61.12 million worth of MAGIC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

MAGIC Profile

MAGIC’s genesis date was September 1st, 2021. MAGIC’s total supply is 339,645,510 tokens and its circulating supply is 214,013,741 tokens. MAGIC’s official message board is medium.com/@treasure_dao. The official website for MAGIC is www.treasure.lol. MAGIC’s official Twitter account is @treasure_dao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Treasure bridges the growing network of metaverses through an open and composable approach to the convergence of NFTs, DeFi and Gaming. Cross-ecosystem ties are bolstered through an interrelated resource model; $MAGIC (Power), Treasures (NFT | Resources) and Legions ()

Bridgeworld is the flagship product of Treasure:

Bridgeworld, or Legions, as they are represented by is an undercurrent world beneath the undulating waves of other worlds. Unseen, independent, but ever-present. In Bridgeworld, players are the soul and Legions are the bodies fallen from myriads of other worlds. Players take control of Legions and Mine, Farm, Craft, Quest, Battle, and more to propagate and build the Bridgeworld together.”

MAGIC Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAGIC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MAGIC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MAGIC using one of the exchanges listed above.

