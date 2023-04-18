Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Downgraded to “Sector Perform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) was downgraded by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

MGA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Magna International from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com raised shares of Magna International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Magna International from $66.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Bank of America cut shares of Magna International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Magna International from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.08.

Shares of NYSE MGA traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.77. 1,057,959 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,184,702. The company has a market cap of $15.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.25, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.14. Magna International has a twelve month low of $45.58 and a twelve month high of $68.92.

Magna International ( NYSE:MGA Get Rating ) (TSE:MG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $9.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.51 billion. Magna International had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Magna International will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magna International in the 4th quarter valued at $230,157,000. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Magna International by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,367,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,262,000 after purchasing an additional 179,300 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Magna International by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,939,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,990,000 after purchasing an additional 181,344 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Magna International by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 615,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,612,000 after acquiring an additional 60,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Magna International by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 493,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,402,000 after acquiring an additional 43,025 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.63% of the company’s stock.

Magna International, Inc is a mobility technology company, which engages in the design, engineering, and manufacturing of automotive supplies. It operates through the following segments: Body Exteriors and Structures, Power and Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles. The Body Exteriors and Structures segment includes body and chassis systems, exterior systems, and roof systems operations.

