Magnus Financial Group LLC Acquires 1,510 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,847 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,510 shares during the quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 17.3% in the third quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 41,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,321,000 after purchasing an additional 6,146 shares during the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 8.6% in the third quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 265,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,826,000 after purchasing an additional 20,933 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 23.8% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 6,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,092,000. Finally, Collective Family Office LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 45.9% in the third quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 9,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHG stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $65.42. 526,104 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,023,206. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $53.18 and a 12-month high of $72.19. The company has a market cap of $16.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.49.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.