Magnus Financial Group LLC Acquires 1,967 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,013 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares during the quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $1,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,091,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,814,000 after purchasing an additional 140,492 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,265,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,107,000 after acquiring an additional 386,551 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,896,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,693,000 after acquiring an additional 352,559 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,389,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,467,000 after acquiring an additional 274,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,992,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,034,000 after acquiring an additional 91,221 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:DGRO traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $50.88. The stock had a trading volume of 442,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,318,162. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.96 and its 200 day moving average is $49.71. The company has a market cap of $23.86 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.91. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $43.67 and a 52 week high of $54.14.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

