Magnus Financial Group LLC Acquires 456 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,139 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HON. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 51.9% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 164 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, St. James Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Honeywell International by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

HON has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $202.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $209.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Honeywell International from $193.00 to $185.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. HSBC lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Honeywell International from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.44.

HON stock traded down $1.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $196.56. 735,823 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,086,370. The stock has a market cap of $130.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.63 and a fifty-two week high of $220.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $190.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $202.15.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The conglomerate reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.26 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.89% and a net margin of 14.00%. Honeywell International’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.67%.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

