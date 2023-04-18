Magnus Financial Group LLC Acquires Shares of 161,578 First Trust New York Municipal High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FMNY)

Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust New York Municipal High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FMNY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 161,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,271,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC owned about 32.32% of First Trust New York Municipal High Income ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust New York Municipal High Income ETF by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in First Trust New York Municipal High Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in First Trust New York Municipal High Income ETF by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 42,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 3,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Platform Technology Partners bought a new stake in First Trust New York Municipal High Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $282,000.

FMNY stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.96. 108 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,052. First Trust New York Municipal High Income ETF has a 52 week low of $25.13 and a 52 week high of $27.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.39.

The First Trust New York High Income Municipal ETF (FMNY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that targets fixed income of any duration and credit quality. Issues selected provide interest income that is exempt from federal, New York State and City taxes.

