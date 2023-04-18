Magnus Financial Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Magnus Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,491 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $99,250,000. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 128.8% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,178,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,485,000 after buying an additional 663,252 shares during the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $45,636,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 15.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,207,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,201,000 after buying an additional 165,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 17.1% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,112,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,187,000 after buying an additional 162,771 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVE traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $153.52. The company had a trading volume of 333,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 905,383. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.24. The stock has a market cap of $24.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $127.33 and a 1 year high of $160.30.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

