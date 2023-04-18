Magnus Financial Group LLC Grows Position in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:HMOP)

Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:HMOP – Get Rating) by 50.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,285 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,209 shares during the quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF were worth $1,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 6,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 13,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF in the third quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 10.7% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 20,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,942 shares during the last quarter.

Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

HMOP traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.24. The company had a trading volume of 5,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,298. Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF has a 12-month low of $35.94 and a 12-month high of $38.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.67.

About Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF

The Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (HMOP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively-managed to provide current income and long-term total return from a broad portfolio of municipal bonds. HMOP was launched on Dec 13, 2017 and is managed by Hartford.

