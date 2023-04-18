Magnus Financial Group LLC Has $2.07 Million Stock Holdings in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Magnus Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $2,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 162.6% in the 4th quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 1,300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 87.6% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 52.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spotify Technology Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of SPOT traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $134.85. 427,306 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,855,642. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $126.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.55. The company has a market cap of $26.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.29 and a beta of 1.76. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 1 year low of $69.29 and a 1 year high of $138.74.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported ($1.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.28) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 3.48% and a negative return on equity of 17.78%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -2.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SPOT shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $87.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $120.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $120.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.75.

About Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. It operates through the Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices.

