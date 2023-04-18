Magnus Financial Group LLC Has $49.73 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,278,818 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,666 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF makes up approximately 8.1% of Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Magnus Financial Group LLC owned about 0.32% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $49,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alera Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 86.5% during the 4th quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,080,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,008,000 after acquiring an additional 501,079 shares during the period. Breakwater Capital Group bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,143,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 26,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1,000.8% in the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 83,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,400,000 after purchasing an additional 75,754 shares during the period. Finally, Penobscot Wealth Management boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Penobscot Wealth Management now owns 124,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,840,000 after purchasing an additional 7,696 shares during the period.

SPYV stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 431,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,279,295. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $34.17 and a 12 month high of $42.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.49.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

