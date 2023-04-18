Magnus Financial Group LLC Makes New $1.36 Million Investment in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL)

Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 28,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,360,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF during the second quarter worth $40,000. KCS Wealth Advisory increased its position in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 47.9% during the third quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 7,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 2,331 shares in the last quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF during the third quarter worth $453,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF during the third quarter worth $528,000. Finally, Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.39% of the company’s stock.

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of FCAL stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $49.14. 26,611 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,645. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.19. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF has a 52 week low of $46.15 and a 52 week high of $49.98. The company has a market capitalization of $117.94 million, a PE ratio of 130.50 and a beta of 0.15.

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th were given a $0.112 dividend. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 318.42%.

First California Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company for its wholly owned subsidiary First California Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a full-service commercial bank. The Bank’s operations are primarily located within the areas commonly known as the 101 corridor stretching from the City of Ventura to Calabasas, California, the Moorpark-Simi Valley corridor, the western San Fernando Valley, the Tri-Cities area of Glendale-Burbank-Pasadena, the South Bay, the Inland Empire, north San Diego County, Century City and other parts of Los Angeles, Orange San Luis Obispo and Ventura Counties in Southern California.

