Magnus Financial Group LLC Purchases 1,192 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,750 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up 1.1% of Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Magnus Financial Group LLC owned 0.10% of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $6,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOOG traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $232.97. 32,283 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 123,235. The company has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $199.36 and a one year high of $266.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $224.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $219.44.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

