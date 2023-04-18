Magnus Financial Group LLC Takes $8.42 Million Position in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMD)

Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 298,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,416,000. John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF comprises 1.4% of Magnus Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Magnus Financial Group LLC owned approximately 1.90% of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JHMD. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,105,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,333,000 after purchasing an additional 482,244 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 384.3% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 512,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,851,000 after purchasing an additional 406,774 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $8,547,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 118.4% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 224,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,399,000 after acquiring an additional 121,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 64.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 174,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,728,000 after acquiring an additional 68,881 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA JHMD traded up $0.15 on Tuesday, reaching $31.47. The company had a trading volume of 11,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,543. The firm has a market cap of $484.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 0.85. John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.57 and a fifty-two week high of $31.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.63.

The John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (JHMD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks from developed markets ex-US and Canada, covering 85% of the market capitalization. Holdings are weighted based on fundamental and technical factors JHMD was launched on Dec 15, 2016 and is managed by John Hancock.

