Magnus Financial Group LLC Takes Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 151,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,656,000. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Magnus Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Magnus Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4,534 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 636.7% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the period. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of SPYG traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.97. 277,315 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,975,954. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $47.91 and a 52 week high of $64.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.71. The firm has a market cap of $15.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

