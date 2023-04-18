MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSB) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSB – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $29.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.77 million. MainStreet Bancshares had a net margin of 30.08% and a return on equity of 16.25%.
MainStreet Bancshares Stock Up 1.7 %
MNSB opened at $22.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $172.21 million, a PE ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. MainStreet Bancshares has a 52 week low of $20.77 and a 52 week high of $30.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.87.
MainStreet Bancshares Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. MainStreet Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.23%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On MainStreet Bancshares
MainStreet Bancshares Company Profile
MainStreet Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking solutions through MainStreet Bank. It offers products and services such as checking, deposits, loans, credit cards, mortgages, and savings. The company was founded on March 28, 2003 and is headquartered in Fairfax, VA.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MainStreet Bancshares (MNSB)
- Sally Beauty Holdings May Be a Diamond in the Rough
- Imax is Back in Growth Mode Driven By China and Cinema Upgrades
- Can Dropbox Compete in the Collaboration Software Market?
- Still 50% Upside To Go, Wall Street Is Getting Vaxcyte Right
- Promising Upsides on these Biotech Penny Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for MainStreet Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MainStreet Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.