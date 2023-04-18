MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSB) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSB – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $29.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.77 million. MainStreet Bancshares had a net margin of 30.08% and a return on equity of 16.25%.

MainStreet Bancshares Stock Up 1.7 %

MNSB opened at $22.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $172.21 million, a PE ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. MainStreet Bancshares has a 52 week low of $20.77 and a 52 week high of $30.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.87.

MainStreet Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. MainStreet Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.23%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MainStreet Bancshares

MainStreet Bancshares Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in MainStreet Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MainStreet Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of MainStreet Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $160,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of MainStreet Bancshares by 1,739.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 5,966 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of MainStreet Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.99% of the company’s stock.

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking solutions through MainStreet Bank. It offers products and services such as checking, deposits, loans, credit cards, mortgages, and savings. The company was founded on March 28, 2003 and is headquartered in Fairfax, VA.

