MAP Protocol (MAP) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $119.75 Million

MAP Protocol (MAP) traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 17th. MAP Protocol has a total market capitalization of $119.75 million and $522,864.09 worth of MAP Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MAP Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.0157 or 0.00000054 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, MAP Protocol has traded 13.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About MAP Protocol

MAP Protocol was first traded on November 8th, 2019. MAP Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,607,635,128 tokens. The Reddit community for MAP Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/MarcoPoloProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for MAP Protocol is www.mapprotocol.io. MAP Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mapprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for MAP Protocol is medium.com/@mapprotocolofficial.

According to CryptoCompare, “MarcoPolo Protocol is an open, fully decentralized, chain-to-chain interoperation protocol that enables the interoperability of multiple independently verifiable consensus blockchains without a relay chain. The ecosystem built on MarcoPolo Protocol can provide a solid infrastructure for finance, AI, IoT, traceability, and governance filed by cross-chain communication, privacy computation, shared storage, etc.

DeFi and DEX are the two most important application scenarios of MAP Protocol. The essence of DeFi and DEX can be seen as inter-chain calculation and MAP Protocol provides a powerful chain interoperation function. Through the chain interoperation, different digital assets could be exchanged directly. In addition, MAP Protocol makes DeFi and DEX safer and more efficient.”

Buying and Selling MAP Protocol

