Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Shares Gap Up to $11.45

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.45, but opened at $12.02. Marathon Digital shares last traded at $12.58, with a volume of 7,633,384 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley reduced their target price on Marathon Digital from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Marathon Digital in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Compass Point lifted their target price on Marathon Digital from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Marathon Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $12.50 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on Marathon Digital from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.78.

Marathon Digital Stock Up 7.5 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.79. The company has a quick ratio of 10.63, a current ratio of 10.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 4.96.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marathon Digital

About Marathon Digital

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 14,413.7% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 10,522 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council grew its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 246,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 32,088 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Digital during the third quarter valued at approximately $341,000. KLK Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Digital during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,670,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Digital during the third quarter valued at approximately $596,000. 39.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

