Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Shares Gap Up to $11.45

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.45, but opened at $12.02. Marathon Digital shares last traded at $12.58, with a volume of 7,633,384 shares.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley reduced their target price on Marathon Digital from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Marathon Digital in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Compass Point lifted their target price on Marathon Digital from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Marathon Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $12.50 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on Marathon Digital from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.78.
Marathon Digital Stock Up 7.5 %
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.79. The company has a quick ratio of 10.63, a current ratio of 10.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 4.96.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marathon Digital
About Marathon Digital
Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.
