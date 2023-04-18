MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Shares Purchased by X Square Capital LLC

X Square Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 75 shares during the quarter. X Square Capital LLC’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in MarketAxess by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,230,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $941,305,000 after purchasing an additional 29,503 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 0.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,210,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $714,231,000 after purchasing an additional 23,861 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 0.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,868,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $635,737,000 after buying an additional 13,367 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,427,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $398,061,000 after buying an additional 7,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,231,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,937,000 after buying an additional 38,020 shares during the period. 96.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MarketAxess Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MKTX traded up $0.99 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $341.18. The stock had a trading volume of 32,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,176. The stock has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a PE ratio of 51.16 and a beta of 0.80. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $217.44 and a one year high of $399.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $361.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $307.93.

MarketAxess Increases Dividend

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $177.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.92 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 34.84% and a return on equity of 24.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This is a positive change from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is 43.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded MarketAxess from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $360.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $297.00 to $336.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on MarketAxess from $341.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on MarketAxess from $265.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $331.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Steven L. Begleiter sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.73, for a total transaction of $348,730.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,977,456.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 250 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.80, for a total value of $89,700.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 7,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,567,572.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven L. Begleiter sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.73, for a total transaction of $348,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,977,456.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,854 shares of company stock valued at $659,844 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc engages in an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It operates through the Americas, Europe, and Asia geographical segments. The company was founded by Richard Mitchell Mcvey on April 11, 2000, and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Articles

