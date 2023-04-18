Matador Resources (MTDR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 25th. Analysts expect Matador Resources to post earnings of $1.31 per share for the quarter.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.13. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 44.14% and a net margin of 39.71%. The company had revenue of $707.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $651.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Matador Resources to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Matador Resources alerts:

Matador Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MTDR opened at $51.76 on Tuesday. Matador Resources has a fifty-two week low of $41.17 and a fifty-two week high of $73.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 3.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Matador Resources Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. This is a boost from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is currently 5.92%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Friday, February 17th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Matador Resources from $73.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Matador Resources from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Matador Resources from $78.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Matador Resources from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

Insider Activity at Matador Resources

In other news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.77 per share, for a total transaction of $97,540.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,362,494.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.77 per share, for a total transaction of $97,540.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 171,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,362,494.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Timothy E. Parker bought 4,500 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.52 per share, for a total transaction of $195,840.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 71,636 shares in the company, valued at $3,117,598.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 10,300 shares of company stock worth $465,035 over the last three months. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Matador Resources by 202.6% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 690 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 760 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 1,275.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,394 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares during the period. American Trust acquired a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.