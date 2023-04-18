Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Price Target Raised to $74.00

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) had its target price upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $73.00 to $74.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the energy company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $78.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $73.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $70.00.

Matador Resources Stock Performance

Shares of MTDR opened at $51.76 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.16 and its 200-day moving average is $58.99. Matador Resources has a 12 month low of $41.17 and a 12 month high of $73.78. The firm has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 3.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Matador Resources Increases Dividend

Matador Resources ( NYSE:MTDR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.13. Matador Resources had a net margin of 39.71% and a return on equity of 44.14%. The company had revenue of $707.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $651.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Matador Resources will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. This is a positive change from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Matador Resources

In other Matador Resources news, Director Timothy E. Parker acquired 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.52 per share, with a total value of $195,840.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 71,636 shares in the company, valued at $3,117,598.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Timothy E. Parker acquired 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.52 per share, with a total value of $195,840.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 71,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,117,598.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Billy E. Goodwin bought 1,000 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.52 per share, with a total value of $44,520.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 286,624 shares in the company, valued at $12,760,500.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 10,300 shares of company stock valued at $465,035 over the last three months. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Matador Resources

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the first quarter worth about $22,866,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Matador Resources by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 83,631 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,985,000 after buying an additional 8,747 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 159,438 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,597,000 after buying an additional 61,816 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,254 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 264,316 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $12,595,000 after buying an additional 49,592 shares during the last quarter. 87.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

Featured Articles

