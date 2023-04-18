MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) Price Target Raised to C$29.00 at National Bank Financial

MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$26.00 to C$29.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on MEGEF. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$20.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of MEG Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$22.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$22.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.14.

Get MEG Energy alerts:

MEG Energy Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:MEGEF traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.22. The stock had a trading volume of 112,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,734. MEG Energy has a 1-year low of $10.10 and a 1-year high of $19.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.75.

About MEG Energy

MEG Energy Corp. engages in the production of in situ thermal oil. Its projects include Cristina Lake and Surmont. The company was founded by William J. McCaffrey, Steve Turner and David J. Wizinsky on March 9, 1999 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MEG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.