MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) Shares Down 3.6%

MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 3.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.76 and last traded at $4.79. Approximately 7,070 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 53,082 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.97.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
MEIP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of MEI Pharma from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MEI Pharma in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of MEI Pharma from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of MEI Pharma from $100.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.
MEI Pharma Price Performance
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.33.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On MEI Pharma
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MEI Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of MEI Pharma by 115.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 132,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 70,959 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of MEI Pharma by 483.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 62,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 52,169 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of MEI Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Annandale Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of MEI Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.74% of the company’s stock.
MEI Pharma Company Profile
MEI Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical compounds. Its products include Zandelisib, Voruciclib, and ME-344. The company was founded on December 1, 2000 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.
