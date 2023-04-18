Metars Genesis Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $98.12 Million (MRS)

Metars Genesis (MRS) traded 9.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 18th. One Metars Genesis token can currently be bought for approximately $1.56 or 0.00005131 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Metars Genesis has traded up 11.3% against the U.S. dollar. Metars Genesis has a market cap of $98.12 million and $127,464.13 worth of Metars Genesis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Metars Genesis Token Profile

Metars Genesis’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,850,000 tokens. The official website for Metars Genesis is metars.io/home. Metars Genesis’ official Twitter account is @metarsgenesis.

Metars Genesis Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Metars Genesis (MRS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Metars Genesis has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 62,850,000 in circulation. The last known price of Metars Genesis is 1.50059483 USD and is down -2.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $120,588.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://metars.io/home.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metars Genesis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metars Genesis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metars Genesis using one of the exchanges listed above.

