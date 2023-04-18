MetisDAO (METIS) Hits Market Cap of $151.79 Million

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 4.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. One MetisDAO token can currently be purchased for about $34.11 or 0.00113039 BTC on popular exchanges. MetisDAO has a total market cap of $151.79 million and $5.73 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, MetisDAO has traded up 11.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00007633 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.31 or 0.00030866 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00020344 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00018540 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001412 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000063 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,182.58 or 1.00031260 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000122 BTC.

MetisDAO Token Profile

METIS is a token. Its genesis date was May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,450,490 tokens. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao. The official website for MetisDAO is www.metis.io. MetisDAO’s official message board is metisdao.medium.com.

MetisDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,450,490.18425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 34.25298306 USD and is up 3.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 117 active market(s) with $6,197,957.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

