MetisDAO Trading Up 10.4% This Week (METIS)

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 17th. One MetisDAO token can currently be purchased for about $33.61 or 0.00113930 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MetisDAO has a market cap of $149.57 million and approximately $6.06 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, MetisDAO has traded up 10.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MetisDAO alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00007752 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.37 or 0.00031755 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00024029 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00018834 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001430 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000064 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29,490.80 or 0.99975545 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000122 BTC.

MetisDAO Token Profile

MetisDAO (CRYPTO:METIS) is a token. It launched on May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,450,490 tokens. The official website for MetisDAO is www.metis.io. The official message board for MetisDAO is metisdao.medium.com. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao.

MetisDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,450,490.18425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 32.9439035 USD and is down -2.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 117 active market(s) with $6,860,833.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetisDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MetisDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MetisDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MetisDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.