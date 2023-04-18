Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,860,000 shares, a growth of 41.2% from the March 15th total of 21,140,000 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 16,090,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Micron Technology Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of MU traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $62.54. The company had a trading volume of 11,201,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,281,599. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.77. The stock has a market cap of $68.44 billion, a PE ratio of 44.99 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Micron Technology has a 1-year low of $48.43 and a 1-year high of $76.23.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($1.16). The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 3.98% and a net margin of 6.99%. The company’s revenue was down 52.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Micron Technology will post -4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.09%.

In other news, SVP Robert P. Beard sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total value of $183,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,623,950. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Micron Technology news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total transaction of $1,244,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 248,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,454,198.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Robert P. Beard sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total value of $183,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,623,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 107,000 shares of company stock worth $6,444,990. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 71.6% in the third quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 28,742 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 11,990 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 29.0% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,711 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 60,664 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 10,563 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 182,746 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,134,000 after purchasing an additional 4,831 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday, March 27th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Micron Technology from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Micron Technology from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.59.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

