MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Shares Gap Up to $313.03

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $313.03, but opened at $325.00. MicroStrategy shares last traded at $328.73, with a volume of 178,946 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MSTR shares. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on MicroStrategy from $372.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on MicroStrategy from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 29th.

MicroStrategy Trading Up 4.9 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $268.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $229.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 2.41.

Insider Activity at MicroStrategy

MicroStrategy ( NASDAQ:MSTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The software maker reported ($20.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($21.04). MicroStrategy had a negative return on equity of 6,099.02% and a negative net margin of 294.39%. The firm had revenue of $132.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($8.41) earnings per share. MicroStrategy’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Timothy Edwin Lang sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.76, for a total transaction of $8,002,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $768,802.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 22.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MicroStrategy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MSTR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in MicroStrategy by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 888,222 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $431,960,000 after buying an additional 237,109 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of MicroStrategy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,969,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 226,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $110,297,000 after acquiring an additional 54,911 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 130,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,615,000 after acquiring an additional 46,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 622,941 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $302,949,000 after acquiring an additional 34,945 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.75% of the company’s stock.

About MicroStrategy

MicroStrategy, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The firm designs, develops, markets, and sells software platform through licensing arrangements and cloud-based subscriptions and related services. Its product packages include Hyper.Now, Consumer User Bundle, and Power User Bundle.

