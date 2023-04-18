Microvast (MVST) versus The Competition Head to Head Review

Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST – Get Rating) is one of 62 public companies in the “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Microvast to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

22.5% of Microvast shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.1% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are owned by institutional investors. 21.0% of Microvast shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.4% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Microvast and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Microvast 0 0 2 0 3.00 Microvast Competitors 79 467 1012 51 2.64

Risk & Volatility

Microvast presently has a consensus price target of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 534.92%. As a group, “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies have a potential upside of 35.39%. Given Microvast’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Microvast is more favorable than its peers.

Microvast has a beta of 1.27, meaning that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Microvast’s peers have a beta of 0.52, meaning that their average share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Microvast and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Microvast $204.49 million -$158.20 million -2.38 Microvast Competitors $673.84 million $7.09 million 3.95

Microvast’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Microvast. Microvast is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Microvast and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Microvast -77.36% -25.07% -16.21% Microvast Competitors -57.05% -13.35% -10.33%

Summary

Microvast peers beat Microvast on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Microvast

Microvast Holdings, Inc. designs, develops, and manufactures battery systems for electric vehicles and energy storage systems. The company offers a range of cell chemistries, such as lithium titanate oxide, lithium iron phosphate, and nickel manganese cobalt version 1 and 2.It also designs, develops, and manufactures battery components, such as cathode, anode, electrolyte, and separator. In addition, the company offers battery solutions for commercial vehicles and energy storage systems. Its commercial vehicle markets cover buses, trains, mining trucks, marine and port applications, and automated guided and specialty vehicles, as well as light, medium, heavy-duty trucks in the United States and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Stafford, Texas.

