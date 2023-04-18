Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Acquires 14,724 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 189,160 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,724 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY owned 0.08% of Cheniere Energy worth $28,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $391,652,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 15.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,678,479 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,430,767,000 after buying an additional 2,699,343 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,442,944 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,889,419,000 after buying an additional 1,869,480 shares in the last quarter. TPG GP A LLC purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $244,586,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,934,156 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $961,421,000 after acquiring an additional 830,898 shares during the period. 84.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Cheniere Energy Stock Performance

LNG stock traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $150.09. 429,823 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,889,062. The stock has a market cap of $36.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.01. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.09 and a 12-month high of $182.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $153.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.39.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The energy company reported $15.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.89 by $10.89. Cheniere Energy had a negative return on equity of 488.45% and a net margin of 4.27%. The business had revenue of $9.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.72 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 16.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th were issued a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 6th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LNG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Cheniere Energy from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Cowen cut their price target on Cheniere Energy from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $201.69.

About Cheniere Energy

(Get Rating)

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1996 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.