Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Acquires 172 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $6,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WM. Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 78,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co grew its stake in Waste Management by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 78,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,296,000 after buying an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 4,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth $429,000. 78.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Waste Management

In other Waste Management news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $31,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,969,135. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $31,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 64,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,969,135. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 6,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,054,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,915,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,743 shares of company stock valued at $4,762,320 over the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Waste Management Trading Down 0.1 %

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Waste Management from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $185.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Waste Management from $167.00 to $166.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Management presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.67.

Shares of WM stock traded down $0.20 on Tuesday, hitting $165.20. The company had a trading volume of 512,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,841,071. The firm has a market cap of $67.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.73. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.89 and a twelve month high of $175.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $155.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.64.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.09). Waste Management had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 32.91%. The company had revenue of $4.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. Waste Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.95%.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: East Tier, West Tier, and Other. The East Tier segment consists of Eastern U.S., the Great Lakes Region, and Canada. The West Tier segment includes the upper Midwest region and British Columbia, Canada.

