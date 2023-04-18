Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Has $53.74 Million Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY trimmed its stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 699,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106,714 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Health comprises about 1.9% of Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY owned 0.27% of Cardinal Health worth $53,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its position in Cardinal Health by 888.6% in the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the third quarter valued at $28,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. 88.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Cardinal Health Stock Down 0.4 %

CAH traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $79.77. The stock had a trading volume of 326,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,498,215. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.70 and a 1 year high of $81.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.01. The stock has a market cap of $20.55 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.74.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $51.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.03 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a negative return on equity of 101.28%. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were given a dividend of $0.4957 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $78.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird upgraded Cardinal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on Cardinal Health in a research report on Friday, March 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Cardinal Health from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.08.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.