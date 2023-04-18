Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Has $8.15 Million Stock Position in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY cut its holdings in shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) by 69.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 257,995 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 598,024 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY owned 0.36% of M.D.C. worth $8,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC raised its stake in M.D.C. by 70.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 901 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Amundi raised its position in shares of M.D.C. by 36.9% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,320 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of M.D.C. during the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of M.D.C. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in M.D.C. by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,873 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.21% of the company’s stock.

M.D.C. Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of M.D.C. stock traded up $1.07 on Tuesday, hitting $39.38. The stock had a trading volume of 201,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 581,971. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.45 and a 200 day moving average of $34.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 8.58. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.04 and a twelve month high of $41.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.37.

M.D.C. Announces Dividend

M.D.C. ( NYSE:MDC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. M.D.C. had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 19.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 7th. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other M.D.C. news, Director Herbert T. Buchwald sold 8,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.20, for a total transaction of $302,233.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other M.D.C. news, Director David E. Blackford sold 4,500 shares of M.D.C. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.67, for a total value of $165,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,587 shares in the company, valued at $754,925.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Herbert T. Buchwald sold 8,349 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.20, for a total value of $302,233.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,849 shares of company stock valued at $582,299 over the last quarter. Insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MDC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of M.D.C. from $30.50 to $27.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on M.D.C. in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of M.D.C. in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

M.D.C. Company Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc engages in proving homebuilding and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: West, Mountain, and East. The West segment includes operations in Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, and Washington. The Mountain segment refers to the operations in Colorado, Idaho, and Utah.

