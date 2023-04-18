Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Lowers Stock Position in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lessened its position in shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY owned approximately 0.12% of Ralph Lauren worth $8,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 40.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,225 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Ralph Lauren by 451.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,696 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,461,000 after purchasing an additional 17,764 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 22.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,048 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 16.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,575 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,427,000 after buying an additional 1,808 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,892 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. 66.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Patrice Louvet sold 18,500 shares of Ralph Lauren stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $2,312,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 202,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,291,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 36.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ralph Lauren Price Performance

Several research firms recently issued reports on RL. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Bank of America raised shares of Ralph Lauren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Barclays upgraded Ralph Lauren from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Ralph Lauren from $97.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ralph Lauren has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.57.

NYSE RL traded down $0.54 on Tuesday, reaching $117.50. 225,657 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 941,593. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 12 month low of $82.23 and a 12 month high of $128.94. The company has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.39.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The textile maker reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.44. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 8.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.94 earnings per share. Ralph Lauren’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 8.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ralph Lauren Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.27%.

About Ralph Lauren

(Get Rating)

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of luxury lifestyle products, including apparel, footwear and accessories, home, fragrances, and hospitality categories. The firm offers products under the brands of Ralph Lauren, Ralph Lauren Collection, Ralph Lauren Purple Label, Polo Ralph Lauren, Double RL, Lauren Ralph Lauren, Polo Ralph Lauren Children, and Chaps.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.