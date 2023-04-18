Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Purchases 13,520 Shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 457,663 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,520 shares during the quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $33,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRGP. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $250,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Targa Resources by 5.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,741 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Targa Resources by 11.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 186,471 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $14,072,000 after acquiring an additional 19,372 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the first quarter worth $249,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 91.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,429 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. 88.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Targa Resources Stock Performance

Shares of TRGP stock traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $76.38. The stock had a trading volume of 330,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,575,315. The stock has a market cap of $17.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.67 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.77. Targa Resources Corp. has a 1 year low of $55.56 and a 1 year high of $81.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.06.

Targa Resources Increases Dividend

Targa Resources ( NYSE:TRGP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The pipeline company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 25.20% and a net margin of 5.46%. The business had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Targa Resources Corp. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. This is a positive change from Targa Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is 35.99%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TRGP. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Targa Resources in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on Targa Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.00.

Targa Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil, and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

Further Reading

