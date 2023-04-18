Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Purchases 534 Shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 72,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $11,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 76.3% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Sempra Energy during the third quarter worth $35,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 440.0% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Sempra Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $173.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Sempra Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Sempra Energy from $158.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Sempra Energy from $169.00 to $166.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Sempra Energy from $180.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.50.

Sempra Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:SRE traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $155.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 410,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,309,925. Sempra Energy has a 12 month low of $136.54 and a 12 month high of $176.47. The firm has a market cap of $48.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $151.26 and a 200-day moving average of $154.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.29. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 8.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sempra Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. This is a positive change from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.90%.

Insider Transactions at Sempra Energy

In other Sempra Energy news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 15,964 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.92, for a total transaction of $2,584,890.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,118,741.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 10,413 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.99, for a total value of $1,572,258.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,908,218.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 15,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.92, for a total transaction of $2,584,890.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,261 shares in the company, valued at $3,118,741.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,504 shares of company stock worth $8,045,547 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About Sempra Energy

(Get Rating)

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.