Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Sells 6,070 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lessened its stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 419,894 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 6,070 shares during the period. Genuine Parts comprises 2.6% of Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $72,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in Genuine Parts during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 128.0% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 171 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 113.2% during the 3rd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Genuine Parts

In related news, CEO Paul D. Donahue bought 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $156.08 per share, with a total value of $249,728.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 59,727 shares in the company, valued at $9,322,190.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Genuine Parts Trading Up 0.1 %

Several analysts recently issued reports on GPC shares. Truist Financial upgraded Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Genuine Parts from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.20.

Shares of GPC traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $166.53. The company had a trading volume of 210,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,149,886. Genuine Parts has a 52-week low of $125.55 and a 52-week high of $187.73. The firm has a market cap of $23.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $168.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $170.80.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.15. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 32.22% and a net margin of 5.35%. The firm had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

Genuine Parts Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a $0.95 dividend. This is an increase from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.73%.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group, Industrial Parts Group, and Corporate. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

