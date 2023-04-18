Mission Wealth Management LP Acquires 67,606 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 602,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,606 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Mission Wealth Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $23,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 63.3% during the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 108,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,958,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ifrah Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 21,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.81. The stock had a trading volume of 2,792,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,592,473. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $34.88 and a 12 month high of $45.09.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

