Mission Wealth Management LP Buys 472 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,537 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $3,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHX. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 93.1% in the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $31,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHX traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.77. 313,654 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,594,277. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.57 and a 200 day moving average of $46.41. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $41.20 and a 1 year high of $53.56.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

