Mission Wealth Management LP Buys 8,120 Shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 270,792 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,120 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP owned 0.26% of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF worth $7,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 1,966.9% in the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 750,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 714,047 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 85.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 85.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the period.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFAU traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.97. 57,676 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 469,978. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.41 and a 200-day moving average of $27.79. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 52 week low of $24.62 and a 52 week high of $31.47. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.98.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

