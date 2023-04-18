Mission Wealth Management LP Has $3.16 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:JPHY)

Mission Wealth Management LP cut its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:JPHY – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 72,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,229 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JPHY. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $21,920,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 400.4% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 430,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,760,000 after purchasing an additional 344,170 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 398,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,456,000 after purchasing an additional 102,074 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 70,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 56,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796 shares during the period.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

JPHY stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.53. 86,132 shares of the company were exchanged. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.24. JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $49.82 and a one year high of $56.51.

