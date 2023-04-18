Mission Wealth Management LP Has $3.51 Million Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 122.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,479 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,462 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $3,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 59.4% in the 4th quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,233,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,769,396. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.32. The company has a market capitalization of $19.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.64. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12 month low of $49.92 and a 12 month high of $62.60.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

