Mission Wealth Management LP Has $9.59 Million Position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 187,432 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,457 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP owned 0.20% of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF worth $9,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 22,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 4,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 16,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Bayshore Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Bayshore Asset Management LLC now owns 85,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,969,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Phillips Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 17,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of DFAS traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $52.29. 38,028 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 218,337. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $46.11 and a 1-year high of $58.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.63 and a 200-day moving average of $52.72.

About Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.