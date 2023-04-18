Mission Wealth Management LP Purchases 3,327 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 30.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,184 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,327 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 2,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Montis Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Montis Financial LLC now owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 1,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsbury Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsbury Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

VOO stock traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $379.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,184,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,801,328. The company has a market capitalization of $283.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $369.69 and a 200 day moving average of $360.81. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $319.87 and a 12 month high of $413.68.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

