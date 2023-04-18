Mission Wealth Management LP Sells 4,926 Shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Mission Wealth Management LP lessened its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,926 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP owned about 0.05% of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF worth $2,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ICLN. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 2,066.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,415,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350,600 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 223.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,236,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,602,000 after acquiring an additional 853,587 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP boosted its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 91.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 1,519,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,026,000 after acquiring an additional 725,142 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 106.6% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,392,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,631,000 after buying an additional 718,524 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 104.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 886,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,623,000 after buying an additional 453,421 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ ICLN traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.84. 1,324,285 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,345,090. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.78. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $16.34 and a 52-week high of $23.85.

About iShares Global Clean Energy ETF

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

