Mitchells & Butlers plc (OTCMKTS:MBPFF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Mitchells & Butlers plc (OTCMKTS:MBPFF – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $180.00.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Mitchells & Butlers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th.

Mitchells & Butlers Price Performance

OTCMKTS:MBPFF opened at $2.00 on Tuesday. Mitchells & Butlers has a 1-year low of $1.32 and a 1-year high of $2.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.75.

Mitchells & Butlers Company Profile

Mitchells & Butlers Plc engages in the business of operating pubs and restaurants. It operates under the United Kingdom and Germany geographical segments. The company was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Birmingham, the United Kingdom.

