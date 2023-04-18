ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) Shares Down 4.9%

ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV – Get Rating)’s share price was down 4.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $76.15 and last traded at $76.44. Approximately 51,056 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 98,369 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on MODV shares. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of ModivCare from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of ModivCare from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th.

ModivCare Trading Down 4.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.98.

Insider Activity

ModivCare ( NASDAQ:MODV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.63. ModivCare had a negative net margin of 1.27% and a positive return on equity of 27.06%. The business had revenue of $656.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.03 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ModivCare Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 26,397 shares of ModivCare stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $79.89 per share, for a total transaction of $2,108,856.33. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,399,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $111,781,688.55. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of ModivCare

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MODV. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ModivCare by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,134,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,822,000 after buying an additional 294,108 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of ModivCare by 81.4% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 330,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,094,000 after buying an additional 148,191 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ModivCare by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 920,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,626,000 after buying an additional 64,328 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ModivCare by 365.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 81,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,909,000 after purchasing an additional 64,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT boosted its stake in ModivCare by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 371,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,340,000 after purchasing an additional 48,016 shares during the last quarter.

About ModivCare

ModivCare, Inc engages in the provision of technology-enabled services, which offer integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their patients. It operates through the following business segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Personal Care, Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM), and Corporate and Other.

