Mokosak Advisory Group LLC Buys 176 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Mokosak Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,584 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF comprises 1.1% of Mokosak Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC owned 0.05% of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF worth $2,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of FTEC traded up $0.53 on Tuesday, reaching $113.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,636. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 1.14. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a twelve month low of $86.19 and a twelve month high of $117.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $108.32 and a 200-day moving average of $101.34.

About Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

